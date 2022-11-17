KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 web option entry begins TODAY at kea.kar.nic.in- Check details here

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will commence the KCET round 2 web option entry process today, November 17 at 4 PM. The KCET 2022 counselling process requires candidates to use their CET number. The KCET option entry process is open to all registered applicants who have visited the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates have till November 19 to make their selections for the second round. The candidates can register their preferred college, course, and category during the KCET option entry round. Candidates have until November 24 to exercise their choice preferences after KEA announces the results of the second round of counselling allocation. Candidates have until November 25 to pay the seat acceptance fee.

KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to do option entry

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Click on KCET option entry window link

Enter details to create user id and password

Choose and select college, course, category wise preferences

Click on submit and download a copy for further references.

A second extended round and a special round of counselling will be held after round two. Candidates seeking admission to engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma, and D-courses must attend the KCET counselling in 2022, which will be conducted by KEA.