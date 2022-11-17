topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KCET COUNSELLING 2022

KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 web option entry begins TODAY at kea.kar.nic.in- Check details here

KCET Counselling 2022: KEA will announce the second round counselling allotment result on November 21, the candidates can exercise their choice preference till November 24, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 09:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 web option entry begins TODAY at kea.kar.nic.in- Check details here

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will commence the KCET round 2 web option entry process today, November 17 at 4 PM. The KCET 2022 counselling process requires candidates to use their CET number. The KCET option entry process is open to all registered applicants who have visited the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates have till November 19 to make their selections for the second round. The candidates can register their preferred college, course, and category during the KCET option entry round. Candidates have until November 24 to exercise their choice preferences after KEA announces the results of the second round of counselling allocation. Candidates have until November 25 to pay the seat acceptance fee.

KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to do option entry

  • Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on KCET option entry window link
  • Enter details to create user id and password
  • Choose and select college, course, category wise preferences
  • Click on submit and download a copy for further references.

A second extended round and a special round of counselling will be held after round two. Candidates seeking admission to engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma, and D-courses must attend the KCET counselling in 2022, which will be conducted by KEA.

Live Tv

KCET Counselling 2022KCET 2022kcet 2nd roundkcet keakcet counsellingkcet second roundsecond round kcet 2022kcet homekcet seat allotment 2022kcet round 2kcet resultskea home2nd round counselling 2022 date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites
DNA Video
DNA: When the United Nations organization UNESCO was formed in 1945
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 16, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?