KEAM 2022 Option Registration window opens TODAY at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check latest updates here

KEAM 2022: The trial allotment list will be released on September 18, and the first phase allotment list will be released on September 21, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

KEAM 2022: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022 option registration window has been opened. Students who took part in KEAM 2022 have been asked by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) to finish option registration on the site's official page, cee.kerala.gov.in. The seat allocation will be done based on the preferences submitted by the students. On September 18, the trial allotment list will be made public, and on September 21, the first phase allotment list. Candidates have till September 26 to pay their fees online.

KEAM 2022 Counselling: Here's how to register

  • Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Log in using the application number and password
  • Click on the 'Open Registration' link
  • View and print the list of options registered
  • Download, and take a printout for further reference.

The seat allotment will be done based on the preferences submitted by the students. On September 18, the trial allotment list will be made public, and on September 21, the first phase allotment list. Candidates have till September 26 to pay their fees online.

 

