'Keeping Public Interest in Mind...': Opposition Seeks JPC or SC-Monitored Probe Into Adani Group Crisis

New Delhi: Upping the ante, the Congress and other opposition parties on Thursday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Adani Group crisis. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties have also called for day-to-day reporting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or the SC-monitored probe into the issue concerning public money.

"Keeping public interest in mind, we want a thorough probe into the Adani issue either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court-monitored probe. There should also be day-to-day reporting of the investigation on the issue," Kharge told reporters.

Leaders of several opposition parties earlier met in Parliament and decided to raise the issue in both the Houses.

Several opposition members, including Kharge, also gave adjournment notices to discuss the Adani issue, but they were rejected by the chair.

Both Houses were adjourned till 2 pm after the opposition raised an uproar thereafter.

"Both Houses of Parliament adjourned today till 2pm because Govt did not agree to combined Opposition demand for an investigation into forced investments by LIC, SBI and other public institutions that have lost huge value in recent days endangering savings of crores of Indians," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav told reporters that people are panicking as their money has been invested in public sector banks and institutions which have lended to Adani.

"People thronging public sector banks are being asked to go back... People thought their money is safe in public sector banks and institutions," he said.

Keshav Rao of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) said nine parties had given adjournment notices in Rajya Sabha, but the chairman said the notices were not in order.

There is no proforma as far adjournment notices are concerned, he noted.

"In the absence of a proforma, you cannot teach us. What is a bigger or more serious issue than this? This is a matter of socialisation of losses," he said.

TMC's Shantanu Sen said the opposition's demand for a discussion on the matter under Rule 267 is "rational" and should be allowed.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha rulebook allows for suspension of day's business to debate the issue suggested by a Member.

LIC and SBI money is on line under government patronage

CPM leader Elamaram Kareem alleged that industrialist Gautam Adani and his company have looted the country.

"LIC and SBI money is on the line under government patronage. This is a major scandal and a burning issue for the common people and warrants an investigation," he said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh asked, "Why is the government silent on this mega scandal? Adani is the kingpin on whose money the BJP works."

Shiv Sena's (Thackeray) Priyanka Chaturvedi and DMK leader Kanimozhi were also present at the opposition meeting.