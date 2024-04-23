Kerala: Congress, Left Continue Slugfest With CM Vijayan Terming Rahul Gandhi 'Not A Serious Politician'

The political slugfest between Congress and CPI in Kerala has been escalating with leaders from both sides targetting each other. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra have taken charge against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter's repeated targeting of the Congress leaders. While Vijayan has said that Rahul Gandhi is not a serious politician, Rahul-Priyanka accused the Kerala CM of being hands in gloves with the BJP.

Vijayan Slams Rahul

The Kerala CM alleged that Rahul Gandhi was absent many times when serious political developments happened in the country. "It is the experience of the people in the country that he is not a serious politician. We refrained from commenting on it because he is from another party and it is their internal issue. But during the time of the general election, coming here and making comments in support of central investigation agencies is highly immature," said Vijayan.

Rahul Questions Inaction Against Viayan

Vijayan's accusation comes after Rahul Gandhi questioned no action against Vijayan by the Central investigation agencies. Rahul Gandhi asked why CM Vijayan was being scot-free by the Central investigation agencies for the various scandals against his government while other Opposition leaders were being hounded by them. When asked about LDF MLA PV Anvar's remark asking the DNA test of Rahul Gandhi to determine whether he was a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, Vijayan refused to criticise him.

Congress Party's Kerala Conundrum

Congress, which is now spearheading the INDIA bloc, did not reach a seat-sharing deal with the LDF in Kerala. The two parties are now contesting head-on at all the seats with the BJP also trying to make inroads. The LDF has even fielded candidates against Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad where Annie Raja and BJP's K Surendran are in the fray.