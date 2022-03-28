Kerala HC directs state govt to restrict its employees from participating in Bharat Bandh

New Delhi: The Kerala High Court on Monday (March 28) directed the state government to issue an order restricting the state government employees from participating in the two-day nationwide strike or Bharat Bandh.

The Court in its order also observes that it is illegal that state government employees are participating in the strike

Kerala high court's order came after the central trade unions started protest against "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the central government.

The two-day nationwide strike began in Kerala on Monday (March 27) with almost all institutions downing their shutters. State-run KSRTC buses did not operate while taxis, auto-rickshaws, and private buses were kept away from the roads across the state. Commercial vehicles including trucks and lorries are also not plying expressing solidarity with the strike.

However, the essential services including milk, newspapers, hospitals, ambulances were not affected. All employee unions in the state and the country except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh are taking part in the protest.

