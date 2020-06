Kerala SSLC result 2020 declared, overall pass percentage jumps to 98.82%

The Kerala SSLC Result 2020 was declared by state's Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) at 2 pm on Tuesday (June 30). The result is now available on Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in and some other websites including sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Over 4.20 lakh students had registered for class 10 examinations in Kerala in 2020. A total of 98.82 per cent cleared the SSLC exam in 2020, which is highest in the last five years. A total of 41,906 students got A grade.

In 2019, the pass percentage was 97.84, while it was 95.98 in 2019. Bhavana N Sivadas was the topper in 2019 with 99.8% marks.

How to check Kerala SSLC 2020 result online:

Step 1: On the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan opt for the link that reads SSLC result

Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in

Step 3: The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

The result is also be available on 'Saphalam' app, which is available on Google Play Store. Students can download their result using their roll number.

How to check Kerala SSLC result via ‘Saphalam’ app

Step 1: Visit play store in your android phone

Step 2: Type Saphalam, download the app

Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number

Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code given

Step 5: Result will be available

Kerala SSLC exams were scheduled to end in March but some papers were cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country. The postponed papers were later held from May 26 to May 30 and were taken by over 13 lakh students in class 10, 11, and 12.