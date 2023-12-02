trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694550
NewsIndia
ELECTION2023

Khinwsar Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Hanuman Beniwal Vs Tejpal Mirdha

Khinwsar Vidhan Sabha seat in Western Rajasthan is one of the hottest seats. In 2018, Hanuman Beniwal of the RLTP secured victory here. In the 2023 Vidhan Sabha elections, the main contest is between Congress's Tejpal Mirdha, BJP's Revataram Danga, and RLTP's Hanuman Beniwal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 11:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Khinwsar Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Hanuman Beniwal Vs Tejpal Mirdha

Khinwsar Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2023: Khinwsar Vidhan Sabha seat in Western Rajasthan is one of the hottest seats. In 2018, Hanuman Beniwal of the RLTP secured victory here. In the 2023 Vidhan Sabha elections, the main contest is between Congress's Tejpal Mirdha, BJP's Revataram Danga, and RLTP's Hanuman Beniwal.

 The voter turnout on this seat in 2023 was 73.49%, which is -1.77% lower than the 2018 assembly elections, where the turnout was 75.26%.

 In the 2018 state assembly elections, Hanuman Beniwal established the National Loktantrik Party. Beniwal contested the elections from the Khinvsar constituency as a candidate of his own party, while Swai Singh Chaudhary represented the Congress.

 Meanwhile, the BJP fielded Ramchandra in the electoral arena. Once again, Hanuman Beniwal emerged victorious in this election, securing 83,096 votes. His closest competitor, Swai Singh Chaudhary from the Congress, garnered 66,000 votes, while the BJP slipped to the third position.

The term "caste equation" has been influential in this seat, known initially for its dominance by the Jat community, first by the Mundwa and later by Khinwasar. In addition, there is also a significant presence of Dalit voters here. In this context, the victory or defeat in elections plays a crucial role for Dalit voters as well.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?