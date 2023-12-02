Khinwsar Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Hanuman Beniwal Vs Tejpal Mirdha

Khinwsar Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2023: Khinwsar Vidhan Sabha seat in Western Rajasthan is one of the hottest seats. In 2018, Hanuman Beniwal of the RLTP secured victory here. In the 2023 Vidhan Sabha elections, the main contest is between Congress's Tejpal Mirdha, BJP's Revataram Danga, and RLTP's Hanuman Beniwal.

The voter turnout on this seat in 2023 was 73.49%, which is -1.77% lower than the 2018 assembly elections, where the turnout was 75.26%.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, Hanuman Beniwal established the National Loktantrik Party. Beniwal contested the elections from the Khinvsar constituency as a candidate of his own party, while Swai Singh Chaudhary represented the Congress.

Meanwhile, the BJP fielded Ramchandra in the electoral arena. Once again, Hanuman Beniwal emerged victorious in this election, securing 83,096 votes. His closest competitor, Swai Singh Chaudhary from the Congress, garnered 66,000 votes, while the BJP slipped to the third position.

The term "caste equation" has been influential in this seat, known initially for its dominance by the Jat community, first by the Mundwa and later by Khinwasar. In addition, there is also a significant presence of Dalit voters here. In this context, the victory or defeat in elections plays a crucial role for Dalit voters as well.