Khunti Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Nilkanth Singh Munda vs Ram Surya Munda Total Votes Margin BJP JMM RJD Congress JDU LJP Jharkhand Assembly election result

Khunti Assembly seat is one of the 2 assembly seats in the Khunti district of Jharkhand. The Assembly elections in Jharkhand concluded on Wednesday with an impressive voter turnout of over 68 percent. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. The first phase of Jharkhand elections was held on November 13 while the second and final phase of elections commenced on November 20.

A total of 11 candidates in the fray for the Khunti Assembly seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are -- Ram Surya Munda (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Champa Herenj (Independent), Alok Ritesh Dungdung (Bahujan Samaj Party), Nilkanth Singh Munda (Bharatiya Janata Party), Bi Anil Kumar (Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha), Masih Charan Munda (Bharat Adivasi Party), Samuel Purty (Ambedkarite Party Of India), Soma Munda (Abua Jharkhand Party), Durgawati Oreya (Independent), Pastar Sanjay Kumar Tirkey (Independent) .

Nilkanth Singh Munda- BJP and Ram Surya Munda-JMM are key candidates contesting from Khunti Assembly seat in 2024. Nilkanth Singh Munda of BJP had won with 59198 votes against JMM's Sushil Pahan (32871) votes in 2019.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance performed well in Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, winning 47 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly. The magic mark in Jharkhand is 41. The JMM emerged as the single largest party in Jharkhand after winning 30 seats. The Congress won 16 seats and the RJD won on a single seat. The BJP, which was in power in the state from 2014-19 managed to win only 25 seats.