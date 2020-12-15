Killing of PDP leader’s PSO attempt to disrupt ongoing election process in Jammu and Kashmir, says DGP Dilbagh Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Monday said that the killing of the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader at Srinagar's Natipora, is an attempt to disrupt the ongoing election process in Kashmir.

The DGP spoke on the sideline of the wreath-laying ceremony of the PSO martyred in a terror attack in Natipora area of Srinagar. Police said they have clues about the number of terrorists involved in the attack and area where they came from and attackers will soon be brought to book.

In an attack at PDP leader Haji Pervez Ahmed's home in Natipora a personal security officer got seriously injured while fighting the terrorists and later succumbed in hospital. The police said that he has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad.

Later, the wreath-laying ceremony of Manzoor Ahmad was held at District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar which was attended by all ranks of police and CRPF officials and civil administration.

While speaking to media the DGP further said that "one must understand that J&K is going through an important exercise at present, the exercise at the grassroots level and there is a huge participation of people, which is commendable".

PSO Manzoor was guarding the senior PDP leader at Natipora, Srinagar, and sustained bullet wounds after terrorists fired at him at Pervez’s residence early in the morning. He was shifted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

He added, "There have been elaborate security arrangements but we can’t put the movement of people to a complete halt while ensuring the grassroots level exercise. In between, there is a hidden movement of an odd number of anti-national elements as well.”

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that their party leaders and workers are not being provided adequate security and it's a security lapse. She tweeted, "Strongly condemn the attack on PDPs Haji Parvez. J&K admin has left opposition leaders in a vulnerable position by downgrading their security. Lapses are likely to occur since the protection given is inadequate. My heartfelt condolences to Manzoor Ahmed’s family.”

Reacting on the tweet of Mufti, DGP termed the allegations baseless. "The PDP leader (Haji Pervez Ahmed) at whose residence PSP Manzoor was killed, was asked by the police to shift the location citing that his residence was in a congested area and prone to terrorist attacks. He never paid heed to our suggestions,” he said.

Police said this attack was to disrupt the ongoing election process and the peaceful environment prevailing in the Valley. The DGP also spoke about the Poonch encounter where two Pakistani terrorists were killed and one of their associate arrested.

DGP said, "We had input that a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had infiltrated and three days ago and were trying to reach Shopian. They couldn’t due to snow accumulation in the area. Their motive too was to disrupt the ongoing election process. We offered them to surrender multiple times with an aim that we could show the world how our neighbour is fomenting trouble in Kashmir. But the terrorists refused to surrender and were killed in the encounter.”