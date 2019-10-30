Know how 90-year-old retired Air Marshall PV Iyer is an inspiration to many

New Delhi: Army personnel are often known for their fitness and disciple. Retired Air Marshall PV Iyer, proves it absolutely right and takes his dedication towards good health at another level.

PV Iyer who turned 90 on October 30, is an active sportsperson and does fitness exercise which even youngsters fail to attempt. The nonagenarian has proved that 'age is just a number' when it comes to staying fit and active.

The Indian Air Force took to its official twitter handle, on Wednesday and shared PV Iyer's workout video to wish him on his birthday and inspire people to follow him.

The Indian Air force tweet read, '' It's heartening to see the enthusiasm of Air Mshl PV Iyer (Retd), a nonagenarian. Air Mshl has been a source of inspiration to many, he is an active sportsperson & has proven that 'Age is indeed just a number', we wish you a very happy 90th birthday & many more joyous occasions.''

It's heartening to see the enthusiasm of Air Mshl PV Iyer (Retd), a nonagenarian. Air Mshl has been a source of inspiration to many, he is an active sportsperson & has proven that 'Age is indeed just a number', we wish you a very happy 90th birthday & many more joyous occasions. pic.twitter.com/fFng0kgUDV — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 30, 2019

His son, Param Iyer shared an article on twitter in which he writes about his father on his 90th birthday and gives him the name of 'the running marshall'.

Param Iyer is a secretary, in the department of drinking water and sanitation in the Ministry of Jal Shakti. He earlier had also shared many videos of PV Iyer running and working out even at this elderly age.