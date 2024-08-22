PM Modi In Poland: During his visit to Poland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a significant address that highlighted India's evolving foreign policy, its global vision, and the strengthening of bilateral ties with Poland. Emphasizing India's shift from a policy of equidistance to one of equal closeness with all nations, PM Modi outlined his vision for India's future as a global leader. He praised the historical bonds between India and Poland, especially recalling the humanitarian efforts of Jam Saheb during World War II, and called upon the Indian diaspora to contribute to India's growth and global presence. Here are the top quotes:

India's New Diplomatic Strategy

"For decades, India had a policy to maintain distance from all the countries. However, the policy of today's India is to have equal closeness with all countries. The India of today wants to connect with all. Today's India talks about the development of all. Today's India is with all and thinks about the interests of all."

India's Global Vision

"India's wisdom is global. India's vision is global. India's culture is global. Care and compassion are global. Our ancestors gave us the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We have considered the whole world as one family and this is visible in the policies and decisions of today's India. At the time of G20, India called for 'One Earth, One Family and One Future.'"

Strengthening India-Poland Relations

"I am happy that the partnership between India and Poland is continuously increasing in areas like new technology and clean energy. Many Indian companies have invested here, created jobs, many Polish companies have created opportunities in India."

'Kabaddi' Connection

"We are connected through the game of Kabaddi as well. This game reached Poland through India and they took it to great heights. Poland is going to host the Kabaddi championship for the first time. I want to wish good luck to their team,"

Providing Assistance Globally

"Empathy is also an identity of us Indians. Whenever there is a crisis in any country in the world, India is the first country which extends a helping hand. When Covid came, India said, Humanity first. We sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries of the world."

"India is the land of Lord Buddha's legacy. Therefore, India is an advocate of permanent peace in this region. India's concept is clear - this is not an era of war... India believes in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflict."

Historical Ties with Poland

"Jamsaheb is still remembered as 'Dobry or Good Maharaja' in Poland. During World War II, when Poland faced difficulties, when thousands of women and children from Poland were wandering from place to place for shelter, Jamsaheb, Digvijay Singh Ranjit Singh Jadeja ji came forward."

Vision for India's Future

"India will become the third-largest economy in the next few years. I also have a vision for the country to become a developed nation by 2047."

"India will soon establish its space station."

India's Democratic Strength

"India is not just the mother of democracy, but also a participative and vibrant democracy. People of India have a lot of confidence in democracy, and this was evident in the recent (Lok Sabha) elections."