Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: NMC Issues Advisory To Ensure Safe Working Environment for Doctors

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an important advisory to all medical colleges and institutions, following directives from Union Health Minister JP Nadda. This move comes in response to the widespread agitation caused by the tragic sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The advisory focuses on the urgent need to ensure a safe working environment for doctors across the country.

Incidents Of Violence Against Doctors

The NMC highlighted that several incidents of violence against doctors have been reported recently in medical colleges. To address this growing concern, the advisory urges all medical colleges to develop and implement comprehensive safety policies. These policies should ensure that all areas within the college and hospital campus are secure for doctors, particularly in high-risk zones such as Outpatient Departments (OPD), wards, and residential quarters.

Security Measures And Infrastructure Improvements

The advisory outlines the need for enhanced security measures, including the deployment of both male and female security personnel in strategic areas such as the OPD, wards, casualty departments, labour rooms, hostels, and residential quarters. It also calls for the installation of adequate lighting in corridors and across the campus to ensure staff can move safely during evening hours. Furthermore, the NMC emphasized the importance of monitoring sensitive areas through CCTV coverage.

Immediate Response To Incidents

In the event of any violent incident involving medical students, the advisory mandates that college management must promptly investigate the matter and file a First Information Report (FIR) with the police. Additionally, a detailed action-taken report must be submitted to the National Medical Commission within 48 hours of the incident.