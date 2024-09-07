A Sealdah court in Kolkata expressed serious dissatisfaction on Friday due to the absence of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) investigating officer and lawyer during a crucial hearing concerning Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor from Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The case, which has garnered widespread attention, saw further controversy as a CBI lawyer arrived at the court almost an hour late.

Court's Frustration Over Delays

According to reports, the court expressed clear displeasure with the CBI’s lack of promptness, stating that the absence of key personnel demonstrated a “lethargic approach” from the investigating agency. The presiding judge, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pamela Gupta, sternly remarked, “Shall I grant bail to Sanjay Roy?” in response to the delays.

The court proceedings were disrupted when a CBI officer informed the magistrate at 4:10 p.m. that the public prosecutor, Dipak Poria, was delayed. Magistrate Gupta instructed the officer to call Poria and expressed dismay, saying, "It’s 4:20 now. This is very unfortunate."

Poria eventually arrived at 5:00 p.m., 50 minutes late. Despite his delayed appearance, he briefly opposed Sanjay Roy's bail plea without providing specific reasons. After the hearing, the court rejected the bail plea and remanded Roy to judicial custody for 14 days, extending his detention until September 20, under CBI supervision.

Defense Argument for Bail

Roy’s defense lawyer, Kavita Sarkar, argued for bail, emphasizing that Roy had no prior criminal record and the CBI had not yet presented substantial evidence against him. Sarkar also questioned why the CBI had not been represented by the lawyer who was present at the prior hearing on August 23.

Despite these arguments, the court sided with the prosecution and denied Roy's bail, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation and the serious charges involved.

Trinamool Congress Criticizes CBI's Actions

The absence of the CBI's team and the delayed response by its lawyer sparked political reactions. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale accused the CBI and the BJP-led central government of trying to secure Roy’s release. Gokhale took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), alleging, "CBI wants to get the rape & murder accused monster released on bail."

He further criticized the agency for its alleged failure to represent the case diligently, accusing them of burying the investigation for political reasons. Gokhale demanded that the CBI answer why they were absent in such a high-profile case, calling it a “shocking development.”