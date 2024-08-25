Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Polygraph Test Of Accused Sanjay Roy Begins In Kolkata

The polygraph test of Sanjay Roy, the only arrested accused in the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, began on Sunday afternoon, news agency IANS quoted sources as saying. The test is taking place at the Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata, where Roy has been detained since his remand to 14 days of judicial custody by a lower court in Kolkata on August 23. Roy, who serves as a civic volunteer, remains the sole arrestee in the case to date.

In addition, sources indicate that the procedure of administering polygraph tests to six additional individuals involved in the case, which began at the CBI’s Salt Lake office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, is ongoing. The process is lengthy as the tests are not being conducted concurrently, the sources explained.

The six others facing the CBI’s polygraph tests, following authorization from a lower court in Kolkata, include the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, another civic volunteer closely associated with Roy, and four postgraduate medical students of R.G. Kar who were in the same hospital building where the crime occurred.

Meanwhile, the number of CBI officers carrying out raids and searches at Ghosh’s residence in Beliaghata, central Kolkata, was augmented in the afternoon. On Sunday morning, a team of seven CBI officials, including female agents, initiated raid and search operations at Dr. Ghosh’s home.

By approximately 1:30 p.m., an additional six officials joined the raid team. Alongside Dr. Ghosh’s residence, other central agency teams are conducting simultaneous raids and searches at three more locations.

These locations include the homes of R.G. Kar’s former medical superintendent and vice-principal Sanjay Vashisth in Entally; the Demonstrator of the hospital’s forensic medicine department, Debasish Som, in Keshtopur on the northern outskirts of Kolkata; and the residence of a medica equipment supplier Biplab Sinha in Howrah district.

The raid and search operations are being conducted in connection with the massive financial irregularities at R.G. Kar when it was under the command of Ghosh. Sources have said that the CBI officials were carrying out a multi-angle investigation into the case of financial irregularities at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital involving 15 specific charges of fund fudging.