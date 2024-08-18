Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI To Conduct Psychoanalysis Of Accused

A team of psychologists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has been dispatched to Kolkata to perform a psycho-analysis and layered voice analysis on Sanjay Roy, accused of rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital, officials said.

Meanwhile, the former principal of the Hospital, Sandip Ghosh underwent CBI questioning for a second consecutive day. The probe agency had taken Ghosh for interrogation on Friday and it continued till 1:40 am on Saturday.

The victim's parents have petitioned the Calcutta High Court, requesting a court-monitored investigation into the case. Additionally, several public interest litigation (PIL) pleas have been filed, calling for a CBI probe into the incident, after which the court took prompt action.

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Top Updates

The body of the post-graduate doctor was found in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital on August 9, initial probe suggested that the doctor was sexually assaulted and killed inside the medical establishment. As per police’s report, she was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips.

Following the incident, a nationwide uproar broke out over the incident, the Indian Medical Association observed a 24-hour strike yesterday by withdrawing all non-emergency healthcare services.

The Kolkata Police have arrested 33-year-old Roy, who joined the force as a civic volunteer in 2019. Authorities allege that Roy, a known ‘womaniser,’ was married at least four times. A trained boxer, Roy reportedly developed close ties with several senior police officers, leading to his transfer to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and subsequent posting at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital police outpost.