Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Taken for Medical Examination Amid Protests

In a significant development in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, Sanjay Roy, the prime accused, was taken for a medical examination on Friday. The crime, which involved the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor while she was on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, occurred on August 9. The arrest of Roy came swiftly, just six hours after a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the heinous crime.

On Thursday, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials attempted to take Roy to ESI Joka for a medical checkup. However, the van transporting him had to turn back midway due to intense protests by doctors at the hospital, which raised significant safety concerns. Subsequently, Roy was taken to Command Hospital, but the facility declined to conduct the medical examination. Eventually, Roy was brought to BR Singh Hospital in Sealdah, where the medical process was successfully completed.

Nationwide Protests And Strike By Medical Community

The brutal incident has sparked outrage across the medical community in India. Doctors and medical students, particularly junior doctors at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, have staged protests demanding justice for the victim. In response to the tragedy, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors practicing modern medicine. According to an official statement from the IMA, the strike is scheduled to begin at 6 AM on Saturday and will last until 6 AM on Sunday.

In accordance with Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault, the identity of the victim has not been disclosed to protect her privacy.

This tragic event has not only shocked the nation but also led to widespread calls for stronger measures to protect the safety and dignity of healthcare professionals across India.