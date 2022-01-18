Ladakh: Zojila tunnel project continues despite sub-zero temperature

Ladakh: Very soon Ladakh will remain connected with the country for the whole year. Out of 18 km of All Weather Zojila Tunnel, 5 km tunnel work has been completed.

The Zojila Tunnel, very important for Ladakh, is under construction despite heavy snowfall and minus temperatures. Out of 18Km tunnel length, 5 kilometres stands completed and its first milestone completed.

The construction company Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) said that it has completed the first stop of the 18-km all-weather Zojila Tunnel in a record time of 14 months and the 5-km tunnel work has been completed.

Col. Shiv Kumar, General Manager, NHDICL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd) Kargil said that the excavation is going on simultaneously from both Minamarg and Baltal sides. And the construction work will not be affected even if there is snowfall and bad weather as the setup is installed at the tunnel site has made the working conditions easy. Team morals are high as they are working on one of the toughest working conditions in India.

Project Incharge Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited, Harpal Singh said that last year they were not fully organized and prepared but now this year we are fully prepared and can face any challenge.

The Zojila Tunnel is being constructed using New Austrian Tunneling material for tunnel drilling. In this difficult nature of construction local machinery, as well as German machinery with all new equipments are being used. He added.

Adding to that he said "The machines are parked inside the tunnel which helps to start them smoothly despite the freezing temperatures outside”

This tunnel is being constructed so that the connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh remains uninterrupted throughout the year.

The Zojila Tunnels – Nilgar 1, 2, and Zojila Main Tunnel are being expeditiously worked out despite snowfall and cold freezing weather conditions at an altitude of 11575 ft above sea level.

The current winter has witnessed the heaviest snowfall in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, with the temperature dropping to minus 30 degrees Celsius but the aim is to keep Ladakh connected throughout the year so work is not being stopped.

The project includes three tunnels, four bridges, and several engineering feats. The Zojila project, considered to be the longest tunnel in Asia, therefore, is a challenging developmental project.

Due to severe winter and heavy snowfall, road connectivity between the Ladakh region and the rest of the country breaks every year during the winter season, but after this tunnel is operative Ladakh will remain connected to the country all year. The tunnel is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.



