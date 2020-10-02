Lal Bahadur Shashtri Ji was humble and firm, lived for welfare of nation: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 2) paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on 116th his birth anniversary saying, epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation.

"Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

Besides Shastri, PM Modi also paid his tributess to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary and wished that the ideals of the Father of the Nation remain a guiding force helping in building a compassionate India.

"We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu`s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to the microblogging website to pay salutation to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. "That great son of Mother India served the country with unprecedented dedication and integrity. All the countrymen remember him devoutly for the fundamental role in the Green Revolution and the White Revolution and for his strong leadership during the war," he said.

India on October 2 is observing the 116th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Shastri was the second Prime Minister of the country and was born to Sharada Prasad Srivastava and Ramdulari Devi in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai on October 2, 1904, sharing his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi.