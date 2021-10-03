Lalu Prasad is being held hostage in Delhi: Tej Pratap Yadav's dig at brother Tejashwi

New Delhi: In an unveiled attack, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday (October 2) claimed that his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been held "hostage" in New Delhi.

Without taking names, Tej Pratap said that veteran Bihar leader Lalu Prasad is being held hostage despite getting bail. Further, he alleged that some people in the party are "dreaming" of becoming the next RJD chief.

"Despite getting bail months ago, my father is still being held hostage in New Delhi,” he said.

Tej Pratap added, "I spoke to my father and asked him to stay with me in Patna and look after the organisation of the party. When my father used to live in Patna, the main gate of our residence used to be open and he used to meet the common people in the outhouse."

"My father is unwell. There are 4-5 people in the party who are dreaming to become RJD`s national president. Do not need to name them as it is known to everyone. He was released nearly a year ago from jail but is still being held hostage," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

All is apparently not well between the two Yadav brothers. There are reports of a strained relationship between Tej Pratap and his younger sibling Tejashwi.

The row between the two brothers came to light after RJD students' wing state president Akash Yadav, considered to be a close aide of Tej Pratap Yadav, was removed from his post. After Bihar RJD president Jagadanand Singh sacked Akash, Tej Pratap had hit out at Singh by saying he "does not have any knowledge of the RJD constitution".

Denying any rift within the party, Tejashwi had said, "There is no such issue among leaders in the party. If he (Tej Pratap Yadav) is not happy with any other leader of the party, our national president Lalu Prasad Yadav will sort out the problems."

In August, Tejashwi had asked Tej Pratap Yadav to maintain "discipline" within the party.

Live TV