Land of Rabindranath Tagore would never allow hate politics to triumph over secularism: CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (December 29) asserted that the land of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore would never allow hate politics to triumph over secularism. Addressing a rally in Bolpur, Mamata Banerjee claimed that conspiracies were being hatched to destroy the state's inclusive culture and cautioned people against divisive politics.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said, "Stop this politics of violence... This divisive politics. Please steer clear of outsiders in your area, inform the local police if necessary. If some goons from outside come to our state to terrorise locals, all of you should put up a united fight against them."

Branding Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty as a "BJP man", she claimed that he is planning to destroy the rich heritage of the hallowed institution by "importing divisive and communal politics inside its campus," adding "Those who do not respect Mahatma Gandhi and other icons of the country are now talking of building 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal)."

"Rabindranath Tagore has created 'Sonar Bangla' several decades ago, all we need to do is to protect the place from the communal onslaught of the BJP," Banerjee added.

After a four-kilometer roadshow here, the TMC boss said that "attempts to destroy Tagore's cultural abode (Visva-Bharati) have to be resisted," adding "I feel bad when I see efforts are on to pursue communal politics at Visva-Bharati. The VC there is a BJP man, he is trying to tarnish this institution's heritage by practising communal politics."

BJP can buy a few MLAs, but not TMC: Mamata

Talking about the recent defections from the TMC, Banerjee said the saffron camp might have "bought a few MLAs", but it can never buy her party. She also reiterated that the Trinamool Congress would win the 2021 Assembly elections, showing the way ahead to the people of Bengal.

Launching a pointed attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for welcoming Trinamool renegades, she said: "You can buy a few MLAs, but you cannot buy Trinamool Congress. The defections will not impact the party at all as the people are with us."

Basudev Baul, who had lunch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Bolpur, was seen on the stage on Tuesday and sang at the rally.

Describing Shah's recent visit to a folk singer's residence here for lunch on December 20 as nothing short of "show off", Mamata Banerjee claimed that the food items served to the BJP leader were cooked at five-star hotels.

Reacting to Banerjee's comments, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the TMC supremo is wary of the saffron party's rise in Bengal. He said, "The days of the TMC dispensation are numbered in Bengal, and I think she has sensed it. The TMC is wary of the BJP's rise in Bengal."

Suvendu Adhikari holds roadshow in Nandigram

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday led a grand roadshow in East Midnapore`s Nandigram, claiming that people of his old Assembly constituency supported his decision to leave the Trinamool Congress and join the BJP.

People thronged to greet Adhikari by showering him with flower petals and flags, as he began his roadshow from Tengua to Nandigram.

Adhikari said, "I resigned from the Cabinet, which the people welcomed. I resigned from the West Bengal Assembly and people welcomed it. I have now joined the BJP and the people of Nandigram have supported me."

Adhikari`s rally was scheduled to be held on January 8, but he advanced his political programme after the Trinamool announced to put it on hold for the time being.

Addressing the rally, he said, "I was born in an honest Brahmin family. Whatever I do, I do it with a lot of integrity. I have faith in my religion. And when I`m a public representative, I perform the role with utmost honesty."

Targeting the Trinamool Congress, he said that those who talked of holding a rally in Nandigram have suddenly vanished, adding "I keep my word. I will hold a rally on January 8 and there will be more than 1,00,000 people."

Adhikari joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19 at a rally in West Midnapore`s college ground. West Bengal Assembly elections for 294 seats are due in April-May next year.

