Landslides in Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj districts of Assam kill 20

Guwahati: At least 20 people lost their lives and several were injured in landslides in the Barak Valley in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts of Assam.

Seven each were killed in Cachar, Hailakandi, and 6 in Karimganj.

Assam’s Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated that he has directed Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj district administrations, and SDRF to step up rescue, relief operations and facilitate all possible help needed to those affected.

Deeply anguished at the loss of lives due to landslides triggered by incessant rain in Barak valley. I have directed Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj district administrations and SDRF to step up rescue, relief operations and facilitate all possible help needed to those affected. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 2, 2020

State Minister Parimal Suklavaidya, who was in Hailakandi town to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation, has directed district authorities to immediately send their reports on the landslide to the government for payment of Rs four lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased, according to PTI news agency.

According to the recent reports, over 3.72 lakh people are suffering due to heavy rainfall and floods in Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong and Tinsukia in Assam.

Earlier on May 30, CM Sonowal visited Nalbari district and took stock of the erosion mitigation work being undertaken near an embankment along the Brahmaputra at Doulasal-Larkuchi in Borkhetri constituency.