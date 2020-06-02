हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

Landslides in Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj districts of Assam kill 20

According to the recent reports, over 3.72 lakh people are suffering due to heavy rainfall and floods in the north-eastern State.

Landslides in Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj districts of Assam kill 20
File Image (PTI)

Guwahati: At least 20 people lost their lives and several were injured in landslides in the Barak Valley in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts of Assam.

Seven each were killed in Cachar, Hailakandi, and 6 in Karimganj.

Assam’s Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated that he has directed Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj district administrations, and SDRF to step up rescue, relief operations and facilitate all possible help needed to those affected.

State Minister Parimal Suklavaidya, who was in Hailakandi town to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation, has directed district authorities to immediately send their reports on the landslide to the government for payment of Rs four lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased, according to PTI news agency.

According to the recent reports, over 3.72 lakh people are suffering due to heavy rainfall and floods in Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong and Tinsukia in Assam.

Earlier on May 30, CM Sonowal visited Nalbari district and took stock of the erosion mitigation work being undertaken near an embankment along the Brahmaputra at Doulasal-Larkuchi in Borkhetri constituency.

Tags:
AssamLandslidesAssam landslidesAssam floodsCacharKarimganjHailakandi
Next
Story

Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking release of enhanced Dearness Allowance
  • 1,98,706Confirmed
  • 5,598Deaths

Full coverage

  • 62,03,385Confirmed
  • 3,72,752Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M41S

India offers the most favorable ecosystem for electronics manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad