Jammu and Kashmir

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, 1 AK-47, grenades recovered

An active terrorist of Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested by security forces at Hajin in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of SOG Handwara, SOG Bandipora, 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 CRPF arrested the terrorist after receiving reliable information about the plans of attack by terrorists.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Aquib Ahmad Rather of Sahipora, Handwara. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunitions were recovered from his possession. An FIR has been registered at Kralgund police station in connection with this case.

Meanwhile, one Army jawan was martyred and one terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday (August 12). 

"One soldier lost his life in action in the ongoing Pulwama encounter. One AK along with grenades, pouches & other war like stores recovered. Search operation underway," said Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

The killed terrorist is identified as Azad Ahmad Lone of Pulwama. He was a Hizbul Mujahideen commander and wanted in several terror acts including killing of Jammu and Kashmir police Head constable Anoop Singh on May 22 2020 when a joint Naka of Police and CRPF was fired upon by this terrorists.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirLaskhar e TaibaTerrorist
