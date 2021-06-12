Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore: 2 policemen, 2 civilians killed

New Delhi: Two policemen and as many civilians were killed on Saturday (June 12, 2021) after the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked a joint team of police and CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

The incident took place at a police point in Arampora.

"Two policemen and two civilians lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Sopore. Two other police personnel are injured. Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind this attack," Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar told ANI.

The slain civilians have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Kral Teng in Sopore.

Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the area and search is on to nab the attackers.



