trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641622
NewsIndia
G20

Latest News: PM Modi Urges G20 For Int'l Legally Binding Document To End Plastic Pollution

PM Modi pointed out that India is one of the top five countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity.

Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 02:14 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Latest News: PM Modi Urges G20 For Int'l Legally Binding Document To End Plastic Pollution Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon the G20 to work on an international legally binding document to end plastic pollution. In a virtual address at the inaugural session of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial meeting in Chennai, Modi said, "I call on the G20 to work constructively to work on an effective international legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution." He also highlighted responsible management of oceanic resources.

"Responsible use and management of ocean resources is of vital importance. I look forward to the adoption of G20 high-level principles for a sustainable and resilient blue and ocean-based economy," the prime minister said. PM Modi pointed out that India is one of the top five countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity.

"We have also set a target of attaining net-zero by 2070. We continue to collaborate with our partners through our alliance, including the international solar alliance, CDRI and the leadership group for industry transition. India has consistently been at the forefront of taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection and enrichment," PM Modi informed delegates.

Speaking about the recently launched International Big Cat Alliance for conservation of seven big cats of the planet, the prime minister said that it is based on the learnings of India's Project Tiger. "As a result of Project Tiger, 70 per cent of the world's tigers are found in India. We are also working on Project Lion and Project Dolphin," PM Modi informed.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona