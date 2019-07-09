close

Maharashtra Monsoon

Leakage found in Nashik's reservoir wall after heavy rainfall

A threat has been issued to the surrounding villages after water flowed from the wall of the reservoir.

Leakage found in Nashik&#039;s reservoir wall after heavy rainfall
Representational Image

A leakage has been found on a 'kutcha' wall of the Beruwal reservoir in Nashik district of Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall, days after the Tiware Dam breach incident. A threat has been issued to the surrounding villages after water flowed from the wall of the reservoir.

Live TV

On July 2, heavy rainfall caused a breach at the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra creating a flood-like situation near the dam. The incident killed 24 people and seven downstream villages were faced with danger.

Due to the leakage, several villages in Trayambakeshwar tehsil including Dyatipada and Hattipada are under threat. The Zilla Parishad had constructed the reservoir thirty years ago.

The leakage started after rainwater was filled.

Maharashtra MonsoonBeruwal reservoirNashik reservoirMaharashtra rainfall
