Learn About the Benefits of NREGA and the Ladli Behna Scheme and How to Apply!

Â The National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) was passed by the Central Government on August 23, 2005, and launched on February 2, 2006, by Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Under the NREGA Scheme, citizens from every state in India are provided with regular employment for about 100 days through their Gram Panchayat.

The Ladli Behna Yojana was initiated by the Madhya Pradesh state government on March 5, 2023. Under the Ladli Behna Yojana, women beneficiaries receive Rs 1250 every month under the Social Security Pension Scheme. This financial assistance aims to support the women of the state, making it easier for them to sustain themselves. The scheme, started by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, initially provided Rs 1000 per month, and the amount has recently been increased to Rs 1250.

The NREGA scheme is administered by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India. Reports indicate that around 15.4 crore workers in India were registered under the MNREGA scheme in the year 2022-23 and have been benefiting from it. To avail the benefits, individuals need to possess an NREGA job card. If you do not have this card, you can easily apply online to access its benefits.

What is MP Ladli Behna Yojana?

The Madhya Pradesh government provides financial assistance to women in the state through the MP Ladli Behna Yojana. Its objective is to empower and make women self-reliant. According to the National Family Health Survey, around 23.0% of women have a body mass index below the standard, and 54.7% of women aged 15 to 49 years suffer from anemia. In response, the MP Ladli Behna Yojana was launched by the state government to bring about changes in the lives of women and reduce these figures. The scheme targets women aged 21 to 60.

What is the NREGA Yojana?

MNREGA, also known as NREGA, is a government scheme launched by the Central Government to improve the livelihood security and economic condition of rural families. This scheme, administered by the Ministry of Rural Development, is one of the largest work guarantee schemes in the world. It provides 100 days of guaranteed employment in a year to any member of a rural family who has turned 18 years of age. To be eligible, the beneficiary must be at least 18 years old and part of a local family.

How to apply for Ladli Behna Yojana?

The Ladli Behna Yojana is available only for women residing in Madhya Pradesh. To access the benefits, you can apply at the Panchayat Center within the state. Alternatively, you can apply through the Panchayat Secretary, Head, or Special Camp Office. Online applications require filling out an offline form available from the Gram Pradhan, Ward Office, Gram Panchayat, and Anganwadi Center. During the application process, the beneficiary woman must be present at the center for a live photo. Required documents for the Ladli Behna Yojana include Samagra ID (mandatory), Photograph, Aadhar Card, Bank Passbook, Mobile Number, and Domicile Certificate. Women can also check the status of their application at https://cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

Married, divorced, widowed, and abandoned women of Madhya Pradesh can benefit from this scheme, provided there are no taxpayers or pension holders in their family, and the annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh. The family includes the husband, wife, and children.

How to apply for NREGA?

NREGA is available for citizens across India. Those without an NREGA job card who wish to benefit from 100 days of guaranteed employment can apply online through the Umang app or https://web.umang.gov.in/.

You can also obtain information about getting a job card from your Gram Panchayat. Once you have the job card, you have the right to request and receive work within 15 days. Required documents include a Voter ID Card, Aadhar Card, Ration Card, Bank Passbook, Mobile Number, and Driving License. For more information, you can also visit the official website https://nrega.nic.in/

