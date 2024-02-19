AMETHI: Union Minister and BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani, launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during her 'Jan Samwad' event in her Lok Sabha constituency. Irani dared Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi again, the constituency where she defeated him in the 2019 general elections. "Amethi has received an investment of Rs 6523 crore in the Investors Summit... The anger of the people of Amethi against the Gandhi family is clearly visible...Today when he (Rahul Gandhi) arrived, he was welcomed by empty streets.. In Amethi, I fought against a candidate who had the support of many people...Empty streets were showing that they have nothing to do with the Gandhi Family. Let him contest from Amehi again without going to Wayanad," Irani said while speaking to reporters here.

Amethi: A Congress Stronghold

Amethi, once a Congress stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, witnessed Irani's victory over Rahul Gandhi by a margin of around 55,000 votes in 2019. Irani, currently on a four-day visit to her parliamentary constituency, challenged Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra by stating that Amethi's people are disillusioned with the Gandhi family.

Electoral Arithmetic in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, with 80 seats, sends the most MPs to parliament. In the last general elections, the Congress secured only one seat in Raebareli, held by Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi, despite losing in Amethi, won by a significant margin in Wayanad. The Congress is yet to decide if Rahul Gandhi will attempt to reclaim the Amethi stronghold, especially since Sonia Gandhi left Rae Bareli for the Rajya Sabha.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Amethi

Rahul Gandhi, amidst his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, criticized the BJP in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, for not doing enough for backward classes. He highlighted issues of representation in high courts and among bureaucrats. The Yatra, covering 6,700 km through 15 states, aims to address social justice concerns ahead of the looming Lok Sabha polls.

Irani emphasized the people's discontent in Amethi, citing the empty streets during Rahul Gandhi's visit. She pointed out the lack of support for a candidate backed by many and highlighted the symbolism of Rahul Gandhi's rejection of an invitation to the Ram Mandir inauguration. Irani questioned who would stand by a person unwilling to contest from his ancestral seat.

In response to Irani's challenge, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that the Central Election Committee of the Congress would decide on the Amethi candidate. He acknowledged the constituency's significance for the Congress party. "CEC will decide on who will contest from Amethi. Rahul Gandhi has been an MP from Amethi thrice. His father Rajiv Gandhi also used to contest from Amethi. It is a very important constituency for the Congress party..." said the Congress leader.

As the political drama unfolds, Smriti Irani's challenge adds a new dimension to the electoral landscape in Amethi. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra faces criticism, and the Congress is yet to finalize its strategy for reclaiming lost strongholds. The upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections promise to be a battleground where political narratives clash and leaders face the challenge of addressing the concerns of their constituents.