Jammu and Kashmir

LeT terrorist associate arrested in J&K; grenade, live rounds found

Indian Security forces on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

LeT terrorist associate arrested in J&amp;K; grenade, live rounds found

Srinagar: Indian Security forces on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

According to PTI, the militant, who was arrested in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, is associated with the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Acting on specific information regarding the movement of anti-national elements in Karhama, Kunzer area of Baramulla, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces there, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman identified the arrested as Waseem Ahmed War, a resident of Karhama Kunzer.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the militant.

As per the report, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a hand grenade, two AK-47 magazines and 20 live rounds were seized from his possession, he said.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

(With PTI inputs)

