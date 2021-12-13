LG Manoj Sinha condemns Srinagar terror attack, vows to punish perpetrators

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the “cowardly” terror attack that claimed the lives of two police personnel and left 12 others injured in Srinagar on Monday (December 13).

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, he said that the administration is committed to punishing the perpetrators.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on J&K police bus in Srinagar. My homage to our brave martyred police personnel. We are committed to ensure that perpetrators are punished. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Sinha was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sinha further said that he has directed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

“Directed the concerned authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured. I pray for their speedy recovery. Our police and security forces are determined to neutralize the evil forces of terrorism,” he added.

The incident occurred when terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, said Kashmir Zone Police.

As per the initial statement released by the police, 14 injured personnel were taken to the hospital. However, two of them succumbed to their injuries.

"Among the injured police personnel, one ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom," said the police.

Police sources said the firing lasted for around 5 minutes and terrorists knew about the movement of the bus. Since it was dark the terrorists managed to flee from the spot, they added.

The police have cordoned off the whole area where the attack took place.

