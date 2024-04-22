In a fiery rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations, the Congress party claimed on Sunday that the PM has resorted to "lies" and "hate speech" to divert the public's attention away from real issues, following a "disappointment" in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counterattack came in response to PM Modi's claim that if Congress wins power, it will redistribute wealth to Muslims, citing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's statement that the minority community has the first claim to the country's resources.

At a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Modi claimed that the Congress intends to distribute people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge retaliated, claiming that no prime minister in India's history has degraded the dignity of the office more than Modi. He accused Modi of using "lies" and "hate speech" to divert attention, and claimed that the Prime Minister's actions reflect the values of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Kharge also claimed that lying for power, making false references, and levelling baseless accusations against opponents are hallmarks of the Sangh and BJP's training. He promised that the country's 140 crore people would no longer fall for such "lies".

Kharge siad that the Congress manifesto is for all Indians and promotes equality and justice for all, claiming that the party's Nyaya Patra is founded on truth.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that after "disappointment" in the first phase of voting, "the level of lies of Narendra Modi has fallen so much that he now wants to divert the people's attention from the issues as he is rattled".

The trends of massive support for Congress' "revolutionary manifesto" have begun to emerge, Gandhi stated in a Hindi post on X.

"The country will now vote on its issues, including employment, family, and the future. "India will not be diverted," the former Congress chief stated.

In his remarks in Rajasthan, Modi said, "The Congress manifesto states that they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, gather information about it, and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom- - Manmohan Singh's government stated that Muslims have the first right to the country's assets."

"Previously, when their (Congress) government was in power, they stated that Muslims have first priority over the country's assets. This means, to whom will this property be distributed? "It will be distributed to those who have more children," the prime minister stated.

The Congress has stated that its manifesto does not mention "redistribution" and that it supports a "comprehensive socio-economic caste census".