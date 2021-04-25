हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

Stop liquid oxygen use for non-medical purposes, ramp up production: Centre tells states

The Centre on Sunday (April 25, 2021) issued a notification restricting the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect.

File photo

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday (April 25, 2021) issued a notification restricting the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) in a order stated, "State/UT Govts to ensure that use of liquid oxygen is not allowed for any non-medical purpose & that all manufacturing units may maximise their production of liquid oxygen and make it available to govt for use of medical purposes only with immediate effect until further orders."

As India struggles with Oxygen shortage crisis, the Centre's decision restricting the industrial use of Oxygen is a step to ensuring that all available and uninterrupted supply is directed across the country for COVID-19 patients. 

The Union Home Secretary in the order directed all manufacturing units to maximise their production of liquid oxygen and make it available to the government for use for medical purposes.

The MHA has asked for the directions to be implemented across states and UTs without any exemptions. 

