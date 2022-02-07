हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Remembering Lata Mangeshkar

Listening to Lata Mangeshkar's songs has given so much pleasure: Pakistan PM Imran Khan condoles singing legend's death

The Pakistan Prime Minister expressed that with the death of Lata Mangeshkar, the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known.  

Listening to Lata Mangeshkar&#039;s songs has given so much pleasure: Pakistan PM Imran Khan condoles singing legend&#039;s death

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (February 6, 2022) condoled the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and expressed that listening to her songs has given so much pleasure.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Khan said that the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known.

"With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world," he tweeted while on a four-day visit to China. 

Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's best known cultural icons, died aged 92 on Sunday and was given a state funeral as politicians and personalities united in mourning in Mumbai.

Mangeshkar died of "multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-Covid-19", said Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Thousands of people gathered around Shivaji Park, where she was cremated, climbing walls and trees to get a glimpse of the proceedings and pay their own respects however they could, despite police erecting barricades and restricting public entry.

Born in 1929 in pre-independence India, Mangeshkar began singing in her teens and sang over an estimated 15,000 songs in 36 languages in a career spanning 73 years.

