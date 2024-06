LIVE | Karnataka Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Karnataka Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting in Karnataka held in second and third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka comprises a total of 28 seats. First poll of voting was held on 14 seats on April 26 and voting on the remaining 14 seats were held on May 7. Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Janata Dal ( secular) are the prominent parties with CPI, CPI(M) and MES other active parties in Karnataka.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are facing each other directly on 14 Lok sabha seats of north Karnataka. In 2019 BJP won all 14 seats in this region making congress suffer. The exit poll released by various channels shows NDA winning a majority of seats in Lok Sabha elections, BJP securing more than 50 percent of the total seats whereas as per exit polls, in Karnataka BJP is likely to win 21-24 seats.