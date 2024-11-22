LIVE Updates | Bagodar Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For BJP vs JMM

Bagodar Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Bagodar Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Giridih district of Jharkhand. Voting for the Bagodar seat was held on November 20.

The Bagodar assembly seat is Communist party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation) stronghold where CPI won 3 times while BJP won 1 times since the 2005 elections.

Bagodar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

There are a total of 13 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Nagendra Mahto of BJP , Vinod Kumar Singh of CPI(ML)(L), Santosh Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party and other 10 candidate independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In the 2019 assembly elections,Vinod Kumar Singh of the CPI(ML)(L) won the elections by defeating Nagendra Mahto of BJP by around 14,545 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections,Nagendra Mahto contested the polls on the BJP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Vinod Kumar Singh of the CPI(ML)(L) by only 4,339 votes.

The main contest in the Jharkhand assembly election is between the ruling BJP and the opposition CPI(ML)(L) where Nagendra Mahto is contesting on the BJP ticket while Vindod is the CPI(ML)(L) candidate.

The voting in Jharkhand, which was held in two phases from 13 November to 20 November 2024, to elect all 81 assembly seats of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes is taking place today.

The two main alliances are the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc comprises Congress, JMM, RJD and the Left while the NDA comprises BJP, AJSU, LJP-RV and the JDU.