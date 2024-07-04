LIVE Updates | Hemant Soren To Take Oath As Jharkhand CM AT 5 PM

JMM Leader Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Thursday at 5 p.m. following an invitation from Governor CP Radhakrishnan to form the government in the state.

The development comes a day after Champai Soren resigned from the Chief Minister’s chair and Hemant Soren, who is currently out on bail in a money laundering case, claimed to form the government.

In a decisive move, leaders of the JMM-led alliance in the state have unanimously elected Hemant Soren as the legislature party leader.

On Wednesday, a delegation from the JMM-led alliance met Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan. The delegation, led by Hemant Soren, included Congress state unit president Rajesh Thakur, RJD minister Satyanand Bhokta, and MLA Vinod Singh. Kalpana Soren, the Gandey MLA and wife of Hemant Soren, was also part of the delegation.

ED To Move Supreme Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) plans to reach out to Supreme Court against the court’s order that granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren. As per PTI, the ED will file a special leave petition (SLP) challenging the June 28 order passed by a bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay.

The agency believes that the court’s assertion that Soren is ‘not guilty’ is incorrect, as the accused does not meet the twin conditions outlined in Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The high court had said that there was ‘reason to believe’ that Hemat Soren was innocent of the alleged offence by the ED and that there was no likelihood of the petitioner engaging in a similar offence.