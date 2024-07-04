Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2763320
NewsIndia
JHARKHAND

LIVE Updates | Hemant Soren To Take Oath As Jharkhand CM AT 5 PM

Hemant Soren, leader of the JMM, is scheduled to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand today at 5 p.m.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 03:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Hemant Soren To Take Oath As Jharkhand CM AT 5 PM Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Today (Picture source:ANI)

JMM Leader Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Thursday at 5 p.m. following an invitation from Governor CP Radhakrishnan to form the government in the state. 

The development comes a day after Champai Soren resigned from the Chief Minister’s chair and Hemant Soren, who is currently out on bail in a money laundering case, claimed to form the government. 

In a decisive move, leaders of the JMM-led alliance in the state have unanimously elected Hemant Soren as the legislature party leader. 

On Wednesday, a delegation from the JMM-led alliance met Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan. The delegation, led by Hemant Soren, included Congress state unit president Rajesh Thakur, RJD minister Satyanand Bhokta, and MLA Vinod Singh. Kalpana Soren, the Gandey MLA and wife of Hemant Soren, was also part of the delegation. 

ED To Move Supreme Court 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) plans to reach out to Supreme Court against the court’s order that granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren. As per PTI, the ED will file a special leave petition (SLP) challenging the June 28 order passed by a bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay. 

The agency believes that the court’s assertion that Soren is ‘not guilty’ is incorrect, as the accused does not meet the twin conditions outlined in Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

The high court had said that there was ‘reason to believe’ that Hemat Soren was innocent of the alleged offence by the ED and that there was no likelihood of the petitioner engaging in a similar offence.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Action on Hathras Stampede
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal woman seeks action against those who filmed beating
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Rahul Gandhi's Ayodhya 'Claim'!
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of Rahul's 'Hindu' speech
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu Temple Vandalised In Jammu Kashmir's Reasi
DNA Video
DNA: What's in the new law?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Boom' in Indian wedding Industry!
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence