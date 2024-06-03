LIVE Updates | Kannauj Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP Vs Samajwadi Party

Kannauj Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Kannauj Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. It comprises five Vidhan Sabha segments, two reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. The Assembly Constituencies within the Kannauj parliamentary constituency are Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj (SC), Bidhuna, and Rasulabad (SC). In the Kannauj Lok Sabha contest, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is a strong contender. He is facing off against the BJP candidate and the incumbent MP, Subrat Pathak. Kannauj constituency has a notable family history with the Yadav family. Akhilesh Yadav represented Kannauj from 2000 to 2012 before stepping down to become Chief Minister. His father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, also held the seat three times.

Background Details Of The Seat :

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Subrat Pathak from the BJP won the Kannauj seat, receiving 563,087 votes and defeating Dimple Yadav from the SP, who received 550,734 votes. Independent candidate Pratyush Pathak finished third with 3,883 votes. In the 2014 elections, Dimple Yadav secured victory in the Kannauj seat with 489,164 votes. Subrat Pathak from the BJP was the runner-up with 469,257 votes, while Nirmal Tiwari from the BSP secured the third position with 127,785 votes.