Jammu & Kashmir And Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 will be conducted in three stages, representing the first elections since the abrogation of Article 370. As per ECI, the polls are going to be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, 2024. The results will be announced on October 8.

Haryana gears up for upcoming Assembly elections. A few primary candidates in Haryana polls already filed their nominations for the respective seats. This time Vinesh Phogat going to contest for the first time from Haryana’s Julana seat on the Congress ticket.

For J-K polls, the National Conference and Congress have allied, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also significant contenders.