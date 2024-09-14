Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793015https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/assembly-elections-2024-live-haryana-jammu-and-kashmir-vidhan-sabha-chunav-bjp-congress-jjp-jknc-pdp-polls-date-eci-latest-news-today-sept-14-2793015.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Live Updates | Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi Set To Launch Campaign In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana gear up for Assembly elections. J&K will vote in three phases; results on October 8.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 08:03 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Image: ANI
LIVE Blog

Jammu & Kashmir And Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 will be conducted in three stages, representing the first elections since the abrogation of Article 370. As per ECI, the polls are going to be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, 2024. The results will be announced on October 8.

Haryana gears up for upcoming Assembly elections. A few primary candidates in Haryana polls already filed their nominations for the respective seats. This time Vinesh Phogat going to contest for the first time from Haryana’s Julana seat on the Congress ticket.

For J-K polls, the National Conference and Congress have allied, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also significant contenders.

14 September 2024
08:01 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi Set To Launch Campaign In Doda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit the poll campaign trail in support of his party candidates on Saturday by addressing a mega rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, amid tight security arrangements. This marked the first visit by a prime minister to Doda in the last 42 years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal
DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?