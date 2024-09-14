Live Updates | Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi Set To Launch Campaign In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda
Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana gear up for Assembly elections. J&K will vote in three phases; results on October 8.
Jammu & Kashmir And Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 will be conducted in three stages, representing the first elections since the abrogation of Article 370. As per ECI, the polls are going to be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, 2024. The results will be announced on October 8.
Haryana gears up for upcoming Assembly elections. A few primary candidates in Haryana polls already filed their nominations for the respective seats. This time Vinesh Phogat going to contest for the first time from Haryana’s Julana seat on the Congress ticket.
For J-K polls, the National Conference and Congress have allied, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also significant contenders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit the poll campaign trail in support of his party candidates on Saturday by addressing a mega rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, amid tight security arrangements. This marked the first visit by a prime minister to Doda in the last 42 years.