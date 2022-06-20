Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Sec 144 in Jaipur, Noida; Bihar heightens security as Agnipath protests intensify
The protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme continued on Monday with various state governments tightening the security in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the armed forces aspirants.
Agnipath Protests Live Updates: Amid a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Monday (June 20, 2022) over the Agnipath scheme, several state governments have tightened their security. The armed forces aspirants have been agitating in 11 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam. Massive protests erupted last week after the Union government announced the contentious Agnipath scheme to recruit youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces. The central government has also been defending the scheme, explaining that recruits, or 'Agniveers', retiring after four years will be given financial aid.
As many as 483 train services were cancelled on Sunday due to protests in different parts of the country against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army yesterday released terms and conditions and related details for prospective applicants wanting to join the force under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.
Security beefed up in several states
Security has been beefed up in several states on Monday amid protests against the Centre`s new Agnipath recruitment scheme. After the policy, which allows Indian youths to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years, was announced on June 14, protests erupted in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam.
Kerala police warns protesters
Kerala police on Sunday said its entire force would be on duty to arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property. State police chief (SPC) Anil Kant issued guidelines to the personnel to prevent violence against the public as well as forced closure of businesses, a release issued by the State Police Media Centre said.
Faridabad police tighten security
Faridabad police have tightened security in view of the call for a possible Bharat Bandh tomorrow against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the military, and appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours, as per a police official."All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh. Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," said the police on Sunday.
Anand Mahindra says will recruit Agniveers after service
Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022
All schools in Jharkhand to remain closed
All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Monday in the wake of the "Bharat Bandh" called by certain organisations, the state education official informed on Sunday. Secretary of Education Department, Rajesh Sharma, said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. "In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by certain organizations, all schools in Jharkhand will remain closed tomorrow, June 20. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," Sharma, said.
CrPC 144 imposed in Noida
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday reiterated that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order. So far, 225 people have been booked and 15 arrested in connection with the violent protest at the Jewar toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday. Eight police personnel and a bus driver were injured in the violence, according to officials.
Punjab Police directed to remain on high alert
The Punjab Police was directed to be on alert in view of the possible Bharat Bandh on June 20 against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the military, informed the officials on Sunday. Instructions were also given to increase security around all the big military coaching institutes of Punjab.
Delhi traffic update:
Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road: Delhi Traffic Police
