Agnipath Protests Live Updates: Amid a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Monday (June 20, 2022) over the Agnipath scheme, several state governments have tightened their security. The armed forces aspirants have been agitating in 11 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam. Massive protests erupted last week after the Union government announced the contentious Agnipath scheme to recruit youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces. The central government has also been defending the scheme, explaining that recruits, or 'Agniveers', retiring after four years will be given financial aid.

As many as 483 train services were cancelled on Sunday due to protests in different parts of the country against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army yesterday released terms and conditions and related details for prospective applicants wanting to join the force under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.