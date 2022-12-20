Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Anita Devi wins from Ward 1 of Sikandra Nagar Panchayat
Bihar Municipal Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The voting was held on December 18 for 156 wards of 224, where voter count was over 59 percent.
Trending Photos
Bihar Municipal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting for the first phase of Bihar municipal elections took place on December 18, where votes were casted for 3658 seats, including 3346 ward councilors, 156 deputy chief councilors, and 156 chief councilors. The fate of 21287 candidates will be decided today, December 20. Voting for the first phase of the municipal elections in Bihar started at 7 am and went on till 5 pm on December 18. Out of 224 wards in Bihar, voting was held for 156 wards, which include 68 city councils and 88 city panchayats. As per reports, 59.62 percent of voting took place in the first phase of the municipal elections.
In the Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation elections, 64.74 percent of polling was done. A total of 63.86 percent voting took place in Bakhtiyarpur Nagar Panchayat, 58.36 percent in Barh Nagar Panchayat, and 57.20 percent in Mokama. On the other hand, 56.65 percent of the polling took place in Buxar.
In the first phase, votes were cast for a total of 3658 seats, including 3346 for Ward Councillor, 156 for Deputy Chief Councilor, and 156 for Chief Councillor. 6965 polling stations have been set up for the first phase of polling. 52 lakh 60 thousand 530 voters will decide the fate of 21287 candidates.
Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on Bihar Nagar Nigam Chunav Result
Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Anita Devi WINS from Ward 1 of Sikandra Nagar Panchayat
Winning list of candidates from Sikandra Nagar Panchayat:
Anita Devi in Ward No. 1,
Gopal Kumar in Ward No. 2,
Rajesh Mishra in Ward No. 3,
Anil Sah in Ward No. 4,
Sameer Hussain in Ward No. 5,
Rekha Devi in Ward No. 6,
Ward No. 7 Kumar,
Sita Devi in ward number 8,
Tara Devi in ward number 9,
Vijay Mishra in ward number 11,
Vishnu Dev Ravidas won in ward number 12.
Meanwhile, candidates who contested in ward number 10 have ended up in a tie.
Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Banka's Amarpur Nagar Panchayat winning candidates
As per the reports, Nageshva Tapasvi has won from Ward Two, Seema Devi from Ward Three and Umesh Rajak from Ward Four of Banka's Amarpur Nagar Panchayat.
Meanwhile, Geeta Devi from Ward One and Uday Kumar Gupta from Ward Two of Katoria Nagar Panchayat have won the elections. Shahadat Hussain from ward one in Bossi Nagar Panchayat has won.
Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Results of 12 municipal bodies will come out in Patna district
The main contest in the civic elections will take place between JDU-RJD and BJP. Counting centers have been set up in the district headquarters of 36 districts. Counting of votes will be done at these centers till 5 pm. The results of 12 municipal bodies will come out in Patna district.
Bihar Municipal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:
In the first phase, Polling was held for 68 city councils and 88 city panchayats on December 18. Voting for the second phase will be held on December 28 and the result will be out on December 30.
Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 LIVE Updates:
Election Commission mentioned that during the counting of votes for the municipal elections for three posts, i.e., Chief Councilor, Deputy Chief Councilor and Ward Councilor candidates will be done separately in three different halls.
Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Malfunctioning of EVM machines were reported in 2 places on December 18
Malfunctioning of EVM machines were reported at two places on December 18.
Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 LIVE Updates:
Voting took place at 228 polling stations in 117 wards of six Nagar Panchayats.
Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 LIVE Updates:
Voting for the first phase of Bihar municipal elections took place on December 18, the fate of 21287 candidates will be decided today, December 20.
More Stories