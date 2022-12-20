Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Anita Devi wins from Ward 1 of Sikandra Nagar Panchayat

Bihar Municipal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting for the first phase of Bihar municipal elections took place on December 18, where votes were casted for 3658 seats, including 3346 ward councilors, 156 deputy chief councilors, and 156 chief councilors. The fate of 21287 candidates will be decided today, December 20. Voting for the first phase of the municipal elections in Bihar started at 7 am and went on till 5 pm on December 18. Out of 224 wards in Bihar, voting was held for 156 wards, which include 68 city councils and 88 city panchayats. As per reports, 59.62 percent of voting took place in the first phase of the municipal elections.

In the Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation elections, 64.74 percent of polling was done. A total of 63.86 percent voting took place in Bakhtiyarpur Nagar Panchayat, 58.36 percent in Barh Nagar Panchayat, and 57.20 percent in Mokama. On the other hand, 56.65 percent of the polling took place in Buxar.

In the first phase, votes were cast for a total of 3658 seats, including 3346 for Ward Councillor, 156 for Deputy Chief Councilor, and 156 for Chief Councillor. 6965 polling stations have been set up for the first phase of polling. 52 lakh 60 thousand 530 voters will decide the fate of 21287 candidates.