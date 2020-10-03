हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Modi arrives at Sasse in Himachal Pradesh on way to inaugurate Atal Tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Tunnel which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley in Himachal Pradesh today.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 3, 2020 - 10:39
Comments |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Tunnel which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley in Himachal Pradesh today.

The 9.02km long tunnel will be available for commuters throughout the year unlike earlier when heavy snowfall would cut off the valley for about six months every year.

The tunnel has been built with ultra-modern specifications and will reduce the road distance by 46km and the travel time by about four to five hours, according to the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates:

3 October 2020, 10:39 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Atal Tunnel at Rohtang. It is the longest highway tunnel in the world built at an altitude of 3000 meters. (ANI)

3 October 2020, 10:32 AM

The Atal tunnel is horseshoe-shaped, single tube double lane tunnel with a roadway of 8 metres and an overhead clearance of 5.525 metres.

3 October 2020, 10:31 AM

The Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world, it is 9.02 km long and connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.

3 October 2020, 10:27 AM

The Atal Tunnel will reduce the road distance between Manali and Leh by by 46 Kms and cut down the travel time by about 4 to 5 hours.

3 October 2020, 10:26 AM

PM Modi reached Sasse in Himachal Pradesh. He is on the way to inaugurate Atal Tunnel, a futuristic infrastructure project that will benefit several citizens.

3 October 2020, 10:23 AM

The 9.02km long tunnel has been built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 metres from the mean sea level. 

  • 64,73,544Confirmed
  • 1,00,842Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,34,17,386Confirmed
  • 10,02,864Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M17S

IPL Masala Unlock : RJ Raunak aka Baua on Dhoni's team performance