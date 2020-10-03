LIVE: PM Modi arrives at Sasse in Himachal Pradesh on way to inaugurate Atal Tunnel

3 October 2020, 10:39 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Atal Tunnel at Rohtang. It is the longest highway tunnel in the world built at an altitude of 3000 meters. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Atal Tunnel, Rohtang
It is the longest highway tunnel in the world built at an altitude of 3000 meters. The 9.02 Km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley pic.twitter.com/yh2KmITCSB
— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020
3 October 2020, 10:32 AM
The Atal tunnel is horseshoe-shaped, single tube double lane tunnel with a roadway of 8 metres and an overhead clearance of 5.525 metres.
3 October 2020, 10:31 AM
The Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world, it is 9.02 km long and connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.
3 October 2020, 10:27 AM
The Atal Tunnel will reduce the road distance between Manali and Leh by by 46 Kms and cut down the travel time by about 4 to 5 hours.
3 October 2020, 10:26 AM
PM Modi reached Sasse in Himachal Pradesh. He is on the way to inaugurate Atal Tunnel, a futuristic infrastructure project that will benefit several citizens.
PM @narendramodi reached Sasse in Himachal Pradesh. He is on the way to inaugurate #AtalTunnel, a futuristic infrastructure project that will benefit several citizens. pic.twitter.com/RjsPWFSszz
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 3, 2020
3 October 2020, 10:23 AM
The 9.02km long tunnel has been built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 metres from the mean sea level.