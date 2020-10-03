LIVE: PM Modi arrives at Sasse in Himachal Pradesh on way to inaugurate Atal Tunnel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Tunnel which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley in Himachal Pradesh today.

The 9.02km long tunnel will be available for commuters throughout the year unlike earlier when heavy snowfall would cut off the valley for about six months every year.

The tunnel has been built with ultra-modern specifications and will reduce the road distance by 46km and the travel time by about four to five hours, according to the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates: