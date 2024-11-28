Cyclone Fengal Live Updates: Severe Rain Hits Parts Of Tamil Nadu, Paddy Crops Damaged

Cyclone Fengal Live Updates: The deep depression brewing over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has moved north-northwestwards in the past few hours and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm Fengal, causing rainfall over the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, said an official on Thursday.

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified, prompting alerts across Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Centered approximately 550 km south-southeast of Chennai, it is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours and is expected to impact the region's weather conditions significantly in the coming days.

Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heavy rainfall over the next few days, with weather officials urging residents to remain vigilant. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the Bay of Bengal due to rough sea conditions.

The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee and it will intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said on Thursday.

It would move nearly north-northwestwards, skirting Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, the RMC said in its latest bulletin. "To cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around the morning of November 30, as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph," it said.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry braced for very heavy rain with the possibility of Cyclone Fengal crossing the coasts near Chennai. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force team inspected the vulnerable and low-lying areas in T R Patinam, Karaikal, along with officials, focussing on risk assessment and safety measures, the NDRF said.

Please Follow For All The Live Updates On Cyclone Fengal