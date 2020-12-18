हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Farmers protest Live updates: Chilla border open from Delhi-Noida side

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates on farmers protest:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 18, 2020 - 08:48
Comments |
Reuters photo

Farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws entered day 23 on Friday (December 18) as impasse continues between the government and farmer unions. Amid the ongoing protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers` conferences in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing on Friday. On December 17, Prime Minister Modi appreciated Tomar for 'attempting to have a polite dialogue' with the farmers through an open letter, requesting them to read it

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers continue to protest on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers are demanding a complete repeal of all three laws. 

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates on farmers protest:

18 December 2020, 08:48 AM

Singhu border: Farmers' protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre has entered its 23rd day on Friday. "PM should talk to the farmers and take back the farm laws. We will not give up our fight against these laws," says Dayal Singh, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab

18 December 2020, 08:39 AM

DMK and its allies in Tamil Nadu observe one-day fast in Chennai in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

18 December 2020, 08:35 AM

Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement. Chilla Border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic however the other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed: Delhi Traffic Police

  • 99,56,557Confirmed
  • 1,44,451Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M25S

Zee Exclusive: Reporting from the most dangerous place of LoC