Farmers protest Live updates: Chilla border open from Delhi-Noida side

Farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws entered day 23 on Friday (December 18) as impasse continues between the government and farmer unions. Amid the ongoing protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers` conferences in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing on Friday. On December 17, Prime Minister Modi appreciated Tomar for 'attempting to have a polite dialogue' with the farmers through an open letter, requesting them to read it

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers continue to protest on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers are demanding a complete repeal of all three laws.

