Farmers protest Live updates: Chilla border open from Delhi-Noida side

18 December 2020, 08:48 AM
Singhu border: Farmers' protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre has entered its 23rd day on Friday. "PM should talk to the farmers and take back the farm laws. We will not give up our fight against these laws," says Dayal Singh, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab
18 December 2020, 08:39 AM
DMK and its allies in Tamil Nadu observe one-day fast in Chennai in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.
18 December 2020, 08:35 AM
Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement. Chilla Border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic however the other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed: Delhi Traffic Police