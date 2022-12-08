LIVE Updates | Gandhinagar North Assembly Election 2022 Result: Who will win? Vghela vs Ritaben vs Patel

Gandhinagar North Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022: Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases, the first phase was conducted on December 1 while the second phase was held on December 5, 2022. The Gandhinagar North Assembly seat went to polls on December 5, the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections.

The Gandhinagar Vidhan Sabha seat is witnessing a tough contest as the electoral fight is three-cornered as Congress, AAP and BJP, all have fielded their candidates.

Virendrasinh Vaghela is contesting Gujarat assembly elections from Congress, Ritaben Patel from BJP and AAP has fielded Mukesh Bhai Patel for the Gandhinagar Visdhan Sabha seat.

In 2017, Congress' CJ Chavda won the Gandhinagar North assembly seat by defeating BJP's Ashokkumar Ranchhodbhai Patel by a margin of just 5,736 votes.