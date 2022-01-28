Goa, Manipur Elections 2022 Opinion Poll LIVE: Will BJP win back these two states?

New Delhi: Amid intense campaigning for Goa and Manipur, Zee News conducted a massive and possibly the biggest-ever opinion poll - with the largest sample size ever collected - to check the mood of the voters ahead of the Assembly elections in these states.

Besides Goa and Manipur, Zee News has conducted an opinion poll to predict the mood of voters in other poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

The ‘Janata Ka Mood’ - billed as the biggest opinion poll ever - has received over 12 lakh responses from people of the five states.

The opinion poll has been jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company.

While Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3, Goa will go to polling on February 14.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the Opinion poll updates!

