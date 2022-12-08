topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | Godhra Assembly Election 2022 Result: Will BJP's Raulji win again?

Godhra Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Godhra is witnessing a four-cornered fight as BJP has fielded 2017 Gujarat assembly elections winner CK Raulji, Rashmitaben Chauhan is contesting from the Congress party, AAP has fielded Rajeshbhai Patel and Hasan Shabbir Kachaba is contesting from AIMIM.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 06:47 AM IST|Source:

Godhra Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022: Godhra seat of Panchmahal district went to polls on December 5, the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections. Assembly constituency with a significant Muslim population is witnessing tough competition as the electoral contest for the Godhra assembly seat is being fought from four corners. 

For the Godhra Vidhan Sabha seat, all four major parties, BJP AAP Congress and AIMIM have fielded candidates. BJP has once again fielded CK Raulji who won the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections while Rashmitaben Chauhan is contesting from the Congress party. AAP has fielded Rajeshbhai Patel and Hasan Shabbir Kachaba is contesting from AIMIM.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases, the first phase was conducted on December 1 while the second phase was held on December 5, 2022. The Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022 will be declared today, December 8, 2022. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

Stay tuned to Zee News for Live Updates on Godhra Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022

 

