LIVE: Uttarakhand declares black fungus as an epidemic

23 May 2021, 09:36 AM
Uttarakhand government has declared black fungus to be an epidemic: State Health Department
A total of 65 patients have been detected with black fungus (Mucormycosis) in Uttarakhand. Of which, 61 are admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh: Uttarakhand Health Department (ANI input)
23 May 2021, 08:48 AM
All BMC-run vaccination centres for #COVID19 in Mumbai will remain shut today. The civic body will share the details for Monday via its Twitter handle, later in the day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced yesterday. (ANI input)
23 May 2021, 08:48 AM
PM Modi to hold a meeting with senior govt officials and representatives from National Disaster Management Authority, Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against approaching Cyclone Yaas today. HM and other ministers will also join.
23 May 2021, 08:46 AM
A Dalit man has lodged complaint and written to DGP, alleging that he was forced to drink urine while he was in custody, on May 10, at Gonibeedu PS in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.
A case has been registered against the sub-inspector and departmental inquiry to be held: Chikkamagaluru SP (ANI input)
23 May 2021, 08:44 AM
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 06.56 am today: National Center for Seismology (ANI input)