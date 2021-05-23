LIVE: Uttarakhand declares black fungus as an epidemic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
 CBSE, ICSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021: The virtual meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 23, 2021 - 09:56
Comments |
File Photo

The Centre will hold a high-level meeting on Sunday (May 23) to take a decision on the pending CBSE and ICSE Class 12th Board Exams. The virtual meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Women and Child, Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will also be present at the meeting. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with senior government officials today to review the preparations for the impending Cyclone Yaas. Cyclone Yaas is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. It is predicted to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26. Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard are on alert and have made preparations in order to carry out the rescue and relief operations. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Jhansi and Banda today. He will take stock of the hospitals as well as hold a meeting with public representatives in view of the second wave of COVID-19. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates! 

23 May 2021, 09:36 AM

Uttarakhand government has declared black fungus to be an epidemic: State Health Department 

A total of 65 patients have been detected with black fungus (Mucormycosis) in Uttarakhand. Of which, 61 are admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh: Uttarakhand Health Department (ANI input)

23 May 2021, 08:48 AM

All BMC-run vaccination centres for #COVID19 in Mumbai will remain shut today. The civic body will share the details for Monday via its Twitter handle, later in the day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced yesterday. (ANI input)

23 May 2021, 08:48 AM

PM Modi to hold a meeting with senior govt officials and representatives from National Disaster Management Authority, Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against approaching Cyclone Yaas today. HM and other ministers will also join. 

23 May 2021, 08:46 AM

A Dalit man has lodged complaint and written to DGP, alleging that he was forced to drink urine while he was in custody, on May 10, at Gonibeedu PS in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.

A case has been registered against the sub-inspector and departmental inquiry to be held: Chikkamagaluru SP (ANI input)

23 May 2021, 08:44 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 06.56 am today: National Center for Seismology (ANI input)

