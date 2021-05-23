LIVE: Uttarakhand declares black fungus as an epidemic

The Centre will hold a high-level meeting on Sunday (May 23) to take a decision on the pending CBSE and ICSE Class 12th Board Exams. The virtual meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Women and Child, Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will also be present at the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with senior government officials today to review the preparations for the impending Cyclone Yaas. Cyclone Yaas is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. It is predicted to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26. Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard are on alert and have made preparations in order to carry out the rescue and relief operations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Jhansi and Banda today. He will take stock of the hospitals as well as hold a meeting with public representatives in view of the second wave of COVID-19.