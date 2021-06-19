LIVE: Rains lash Uttar Pradesh as monsoon advances, Delhi yet to receive showers

Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Uttar Pradesh as the monsoon hit the state. Delhi will have to wait longer for monsoonal showers. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Friday, conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, south Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh breathed his last on Friday night. He was 91-year-old. Several leaders, celebrities, and leaders including PM Narendra Modi expressed condolence on the demise.

On the occasion of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's birthday, the party will celebrate the day as ‘Sewa Diwas’ and distribute free essential items, including face masks, medicine kits and cooked meals to people across Delhi.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, will hold a press conference in Hyderabad today.

