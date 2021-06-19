हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Rains lash Uttar Pradesh as monsoon advances, Delhi yet to receive showers

Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Uttar Pradesh as the monsoon hit the state. Delhi will have to wait longer for monsoonal showers. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 19, 2021 - 11:07
File Photo

Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Uttar Pradesh as the monsoon hit the state. Delhi will have to wait longer for monsoonal showers. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Friday, conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, south Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours. 

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh breathed his last on Friday night. He was 91-year-old. Several leaders, celebrities, and leaders including PM Narendra Modi expressed condolence on the demise. 

On the occasion of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's birthday, the party will celebrate the day as ‘Sewa Diwas’ and distribute free essential items, including face masks, medicine kits and cooked meals to people across Delhi. 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, will hold a press conference in Hyderabad today. 

19 June 2021, 11:07 AM

"I had worked with him extensively in Gujarat and at the Centre. He had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal. Condolences to his family and friends, tweets PM Narendra Modi on the demise of Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary (ANI)

19 June 2021, 11:06 AM

Talks are on for next round. There's proposal for Commander-level talks and decisions will be taken. 1st attempt is to continue with talks and do disengagement of balance friction points and follow it with de-escalation: Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Eastern Ladakh situation 

"In parallel, the ground reality is being monitored closely in terms of current leftover locations, deployments, or any changes. We're taking all required actions on our parts," he added. (ANI)

19 June 2021, 11:05 AM

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

19 June 2021, 09:50 AM

Roads waterlogged in UP's Moradabad as the city continues to receive heavy rainfall. 

19 June 2021, 09:49 AM

India reported 60,753 new COVID-19 cases, 97,743 discharges and 1,647 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry data on Saturday (June 19). 

Total cases: 2,98,23,546

Total discharges: 2,86,78,390

Death toll: 3,85,137

Active cases: 7,60,019

Vaccination: 27,23,88,783 (ANI)

19 June 2021, 09:48 AM

Several low-lying areas in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal submerged in water after the water level rose in Alaknanda river due to heavy rainfall. 

