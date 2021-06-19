LIVE: Rains lash Uttar Pradesh as monsoon advances, Delhi yet to receive showers

19 June 2021, 11:07 AM
"I had worked with him extensively in Gujarat and at the Centre. He had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal. Condolences to his family and friends, tweets PM Narendra Modi on the demise of Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary (ANI)
19 June 2021, 11:06 AM
Talks are on for next round. There's proposal for Commander-level talks and decisions will be taken. 1st attempt is to continue with talks and do disengagement of balance friction points and follow it with de-escalation: Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Eastern Ladakh situation
"In parallel, the ground reality is being monitored closely in terms of current leftover locations, deployments, or any changes. We're taking all required actions on our parts," he added. (ANI)
19 June 2021, 11:05 AM
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
19 June 2021, 09:50 AM
Roads waterlogged in UP's Moradabad as the city continues to receive heavy rainfall.
19 June 2021, 09:49 AM
India reported 60,753 new COVID-19 cases, 97,743 discharges and 1,647 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry data on Saturday (June 19).
Total cases: 2,98,23,546
Total discharges: 2,86,78,390
Death toll: 3,85,137
Active cases: 7,60,019
Vaccination: 27,23,88,783 (ANI)
19 June 2021, 09:48 AM
Several low-lying areas in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal submerged in water after the water level rose in Alaknanda river due to heavy rainfall.
