LIVE: PM Modi to launch customised crash course for COVID-19 frontline workers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers on Friday (June 18) via video conferencing. The launch will commence the programme in 111 training centers spread over 26 states, the Prime Minister`s office informed. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers on Friday (June 18) via video conferencing. The launch will commence the programme in 111 training centers spread over 26 states, the Prime Minister`s office informed. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the Nandigram seat result, which propelled her protege-turned-rival BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari as the winner. The case will be heard by the high court today. Meanwhile, BJP has hit back at Banerjee approaching the court. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin is scheduled to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today. On Thursday, he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a slew of demands for the state. 

All the top commanders of the Indian Army including Chief of Army Staff  MM Naravane and the Vice Chief of Army Staff Chandi Prasad Mohanty will review security arrangements and discuss ways to further enhance India's combat prowess at the Army Headquarters in Delhi today. On Thursday, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane and top commanders were briefed about India's combat readiness in eastern Ladakh. 

18 June 2021, 10:09 AM

India reports 62,480 new COVID-19 cases, 88,977 discharges and 1,587 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry data on Friday (June 18). 

Total cases: 2,97,62,793

Total discharges: 2,85,80,647

Death toll: 3,83,490

Active cases: 7,98,656 (below 8 lakh after 73 days)

Vaccination: 26,89,60,399 (ANI)

18 June 2021, 09:12 AM

Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza, says AFP news agency quoting Israeli Army. (ANI)

18 June 2021, 09:11 AM

COVID-19 related deaths have surpassed 4 million worldwide: Reuters. 

18 June 2021, 09:09 AM

Ghaziabad Police sent legal notice to Managing Director of Twitter India over viral video of an elderly man in Loni being assaulted with the intent of "provoking communal unrest". The MD has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement within 7 days. (ANI)

