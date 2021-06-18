LIVE: PM Modi to launch customised crash course for COVID-19 frontline workers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers on Friday (June 18) via video conferencing. The launch will commence the programme in 111 training centers spread over 26 states, the Prime Minister`s office informed.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the Nandigram seat result, which propelled her protege-turned-rival BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari as the winner. The case will be heard by the high court today. Meanwhile, BJP has hit back at Banerjee approaching the court.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin is scheduled to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today. On Thursday, he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a slew of demands for the state.

All the top commanders of the Indian Army including Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane and the Vice Chief of Army Staff Chandi Prasad Mohanty will review security arrangements and discuss ways to further enhance India's combat prowess at the Army Headquarters in Delhi today. On Thursday, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane and top commanders were briefed about India's combat readiness in eastern Ladakh.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

Live TV