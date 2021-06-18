LIVE: PM Modi to launch customised crash course for COVID-19 frontline workers today

18 June 2021, 10:09 AM
India reports 62,480 new COVID-19 cases, 88,977 discharges and 1,587 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry data on Friday (June 18).
Total cases: 2,97,62,793
Total discharges: 2,85,80,647
Death toll: 3,83,490
Active cases: 7,98,656 (below 8 lakh after 73 days)
Vaccination: 26,89,60,399 (ANI)
18 June 2021, 09:12 AM
Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza, says AFP news agency quoting Israeli Army. (ANI)
18 June 2021, 09:11 AM
COVID-19 related deaths have surpassed 4 million worldwide: Reuters.
18 June 2021, 09:09 AM
Ghaziabad Police sent legal notice to Managing Director of Twitter India over viral video of an elderly man in Loni being assaulted with the intent of "provoking communal unrest". The MD has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement within 7 days. (ANI)