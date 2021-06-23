LIVE: PM Modi to chair Cabinet meet today

23 June 2021, 09:00 AM
A layer of toxic foam seen floating on the surface of river Yamuna. Morning visuals from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj
Morning visuals from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj pic.twitter.com/yrKJPiR6ww
— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021
23 June 2021, 08:58 AM
Indian Naval Ships Kochi and Teg along with P8I and MiG 29K aircraft will participate in a Passage Exercise with US Navy Carrier Strike Group Ronald Reagan during its transit through Indian Ocean Region on 23 and 24 June: Indian Navy
(file photos) pic.twitter.com/SfWjr5xmL4
— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021
23 June 2021, 08:57 AM
On Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who've represented India in Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions and efforts towards motivating other athletes. In a few weeks, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games begins. Wishing best to our contingent: PM Narendra Modi
23 June 2021, 08:56 AM
Bharat Biotech to attend pre-submission meet for Emergency Use Listing of COVAXIN by WHO today. (ANI)
23 June 2021, 08:55 AM
The progress of the southwest monsoon into Delhi and parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab is "unlikely" during the next seven days, the IMD said on Tuesday (June 22).