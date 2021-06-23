हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi to chair Cabinet meet today

The meeting comes amid speculations of a possible cabinet expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 - 09:00
File Photo

The Union cabinet is scheduled to meet on Wednesday (June 23). The meet comes amid speculations of a possible cabinet expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet. As per ANI sources, several senior leaders like former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia can be accommodated in the Central government. 

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval , Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf along with NSAs of other countries will be in Dushanbe, Tajikistan today and tomorrow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization or SCO in-person meeting. 

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP General Secretary BL Santosh's visit to the state will come to an end today. He discussed the 2022 election strategy with UP BJP leaders. CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were present in the meeting of the cabinet ministers of the UP Government. 

Meanwhile, a meeting on the electoral strategy of the Congress in UP will be held today. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

23 June 2021, 09:00 AM

A layer of toxic foam seen floating on the surface of river Yamuna. Morning visuals from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj

23 June 2021, 08:58 AM

Indian Naval Ships Kochi and Teg along with P8I and MiG 29K aircraft will participate in a Passage Exercise with US Navy Carrier Strike Group Ronald Reagan during its transit through Indian Ocean Region on 23 and 24 June: Indian Navy 

23 June 2021, 08:57 AM

On Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who've represented India in Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions and efforts towards motivating other athletes. In a few weeks, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games begins. Wishing best to our contingent: PM Narendra Modi 

23 June 2021, 08:56 AM

Bharat Biotech to attend pre-submission meet for Emergency Use Listing of COVAXIN by WHO today. (ANI)

23 June 2021, 08:55 AM

The progress of the southwest monsoon into Delhi and parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab is "unlikely" during the next seven days, the IMD said on Tuesday (June 22). 

