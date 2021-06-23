LIVE: PM Modi to chair Cabinet meet today

The Union cabinet is scheduled to meet on Wednesday (June 23). The meet comes amid speculations of a possible cabinet expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet. As per ANI sources, several senior leaders like former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia can be accommodated in the Central government.

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval , Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf along with NSAs of other countries will be in Dushanbe, Tajikistan today and tomorrow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization or SCO in-person meeting.

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP General Secretary BL Santosh's visit to the state will come to an end today. He discussed the 2022 election strategy with UP BJP leaders. CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were present in the meeting of the cabinet ministers of the UP Government.

Meanwhile, a meeting on the electoral strategy of the Congress in UP will be held today.

