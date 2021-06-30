LIVE: East Delhi markets including Laxmi Nagar shut till July 5 for COVID norm violation

30 June 2021, 09:58 AM
Laxmi Nagar main market and surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar shut till 10 pm of 5th July for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour: District Magistrate, East Delhi (ANI)
30 June 2021, 09:32 AM
India reports 45,951 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, active caseload declines to 5,37,064; Recovery Rate increases to 96.92% (ANI)
30 June 2021, 09:28 AM
Students from the villages of Kodal, Satrem and Derode in Sattari taluka held a protest at the BSNL's Valpoi office on Tuesday over poor internet connectivity hampering online classes..
Goa | Students from the villages of Kodal, Satrem and Derode in Sattari taluka held a protest at the BSNL's Valpoi office yesterday over poor internet connectivity hampering online classes pic.twitter.com/WcLdFYlgmi
30 June 2021, 09:27 AM
Two drones spotted in Kaluchak and Kunjwani areas early morning hours today; details awaited (ANI)
30 June 2021, 09:26 AM
Delimitation Commission likely to hold an internal meeting today, to be chaired by Justice Ranjana Desai (Retd), Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Jammu & Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer along with other officials. (ANI)
30 June 2021, 09:26 AM
“Widows Forum for Justice” formed by the wives of Air India (AI) pilots, who lost their lives after contracting the COVID virus in the line of duty, has written to AI management to seek adequate compensation and alternative employment for themselves. (ANI)