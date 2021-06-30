LIVE: East Delhi markets including Laxmi Nagar shut till July 5 for COVID norm violation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Wednesday (June 30) of the Union council of ministers where he is likely to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country. Citing sources, PTI reported the PM will also review the functioning of a few ministries. The meeting which will be held virtually in the evening is expected to review the work done by the Road and Transport Ministry and Civil Aviation and Telecom ministries.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a confidential meeting today amid allegations of land and donation scam in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The meeting will be held in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. It will be attended by Trust Treasurer Mahant Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Trustee Kameshwar Chaupal, General Secretary Champat Rai, Trustee Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das and Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra.

Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat has been called to Delhi today by the party high command.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

Live TV