हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: East Delhi markets including Laxmi Nagar shut till July 5 for COVID norm violation

In his meeting today, PM Modi is likely to discuss COVID-19 situation as well as review the functioning of a few ministries. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 - 10:11
Comments |
Representational image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Wednesday (June 30) of the Union council of ministers where he is likely to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country. Citing sources, PTI reported the PM will also review the functioning of a few ministries. The meeting which will be held virtually in the evening is expected to review the work done by the Road and Transport Ministry and Civil Aviation and Telecom ministries. 

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a confidential meeting today amid allegations of land and donation scam in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The meeting will be held in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. It will be attended by Trust Treasurer Mahant Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Trustee Kameshwar Chaupal, General Secretary Champat Rai, Trustee Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das and Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra. 

Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat has been called to Delhi today by the party high command.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates! 

Live TV

30 June 2021, 09:58 AM

Laxmi Nagar main market and surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar shut till 10 pm of 5th July for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour: District Magistrate, East Delhi (ANI)
 

30 June 2021, 09:32 AM

India reports 45,951 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, active caseload declines to 5,37,064; Recovery Rate increases to 96.92% (ANI)

30 June 2021, 09:28 AM

Students from the villages of Kodal, Satrem and Derode in Sattari taluka held a protest at the BSNL's Valpoi office on Tuesday over poor internet connectivity hampering online classes..

30 June 2021, 09:27 AM

Two drones spotted in Kaluchak and Kunjwani areas early morning hours today; details awaited (ANI)

30 June 2021, 09:26 AM

Delimitation Commission likely to hold an internal meeting today, to be chaired by Justice Ranjana Desai (Retd), Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Jammu & Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer along with other officials. (ANI)

30 June 2021, 09:26 AM

“Widows Forum for Justice” formed by the wives of Air India (AI) pilots, who lost their lives after contracting the COVID virus in the line of duty, has written to AI management to seek adequate compensation and alternative employment for themselves. (ANI)

Must Watch

PT6M35S

West Bengal: Whose conspiracy behind the attack on the NHRC team that went to investigate the violence?